Heat Continues Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Today will be another hot day with high temperatures this afternoon in the low to mid-90s once again.

Dew points are not expected to be quite as high as yesterday, mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will range from 95 to 102 degrees.

Most of the area will be dry under a mostly sunny sky, but an isolated late afternoon/early evening shower or t-storm is possible.

Lows tonight remain warm in the mid to lower 70s.

Look for highs to return to the mid-90s again for Father's Day tomorrow. Heat index values will likely reach the upper 90s to mid-100s, which is close to Heat Advisory criteria. Take breaks and stay hydrated!

Even though temps may come down slightly early next week, the stretch of 90-degree weather will likely continue through next week with heat index values in the upper 90s to 100s.

