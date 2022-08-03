Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Continues for Wednesday

Rain/Storms Possible Tonight into Tomorrow
Posted at 4:00 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 05:02:37-04

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***

The heat and humidity will continue for today with daytime highs in the triple digits this afternoon and feels like temperatures upward of 110 degrees.

Breezy south winds are expected ahead of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms this evening with better chances overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Highs for tomorrow near seasonal averages in the mid-90s.

Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018