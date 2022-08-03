Heat Continues for Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***

The heat and humidity will continue for today with daytime highs in the triple digits this afternoon and feels like temperatures upward of 110 degrees.

Breezy south winds are expected ahead of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms this evening with better chances overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Highs for tomorrow near seasonal averages in the mid-90s.

Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --