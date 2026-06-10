Heat and Storm Risks

TULSA, OKLA — A warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s out-the-door. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with feels like temps around 100. Lots of sunshine in the area today with breezy south winds.

Overnight lows remaining warm in the upper 70s.

Dry and partly cloudy for the first half of tomorrow ahead of a cold front arriving late afternoon and evening. Some severe weather may be possible with these storms. The exact timing and placement of the front by Thursday afternoon is still uncertain and will determine where storms first develop.

Highs for Thursday in the low to mid-90s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may linger into Friday morning with odds of more t-storms likely going up over the weekend. Heavy rainfall appears to be the main concern, which could lead to more localized flooding. The highest chance of rain over the weekend comes late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will trend downward late this week with highs returning to the 80s by Friday. Another muggy day Saturday will give way to an even bigger cool-down into early next week.

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