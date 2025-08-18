Heat Alerts Monday

*** HEAT ADVISORY MONDAY FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES UP TO 107° ***

A warm start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs near 99° with heat indices up to 107°. Mostly sunny skies and south winds 5-15 mph. An isolated shower is possible but most will stay dry.

Another hot day Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat indices up to 105°. Look for partly cloudy skies with a chance for widely scattered storms. Some storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A cold front moves in at night bringing north winds.

Waking up in the low 70s Wednesday morning with highs in the low 90s. We will keep storm chances mainly in the morning. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with heat indices up to 98°.

Not as humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny skies and calm north winds.

As of now, this weekend looks pleasant with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with calm northeast winds.

