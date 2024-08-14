Heat Alerts for Wednesday

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon to 9pm***

Hot and humid again today with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in effect this afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temps upward of 112 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

We will heat up into the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon ahead of a few strong to severe thunderstorms arriving late afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves south into the area with damaging winds as the main concern.

This weekend looks hot and humid with afternoon highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We'll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day with higher chances in the overnight to morning hours. Morning lows to stay in the 70s.

We don't anticipate many changes into next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

