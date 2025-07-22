Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat Alerts For Tuesday

The triple digit heat continues
*** HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA 12 PM-8 PM TUESDAY***

Another hot day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lots of sunshine with south winds 10-20 mph. Heat indices 105°-109° across Green Country so make sure you take those heat precautions!

Temperatures the rest of this week will stay slightly above normal in the upper 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s closer to the weekend. Staying mostly dry this week however isolated showers or storms possible Thursday and Friday.

Heat indices continue in the triple digits each day so stay cool and hydrated!!

