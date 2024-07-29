Heat Alerts for Monday

*** HEAT ALERTS TODAY FROM 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM ***

A muggy start to Monday with temperatures this afternoon at 99° and heat index values at or above 110°. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy southwest winds.

We look to end July with temperatures in the triple digits for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lots of sunshine and south winds 10-20 mph.

August starts Thursday and it brings triple digit temperatures with overnight lows in the 80s. This looks to continue Friday with a very weak front moving through. We could see a pop of shower or storm but most are looking to stay dry.

The front will bring a shift in the winds out of the northeast for the weekend but unfortunately won't change our temperatures. Highs look to stay in the upper 90s.

Stay cool out there!!

