Heat Alerts Continue Today

*** HEAT ADVISORY NOON UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY. HEAT INDICES UP TO 109° ***

We'll have another hot and humid day for Tuesday. Temperatures will likely range in the mid/upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 105°F in many locations. A few spotty storms this morning and then more scattered storms this afternoon/evening. Some isolated storms could be marginally severe with strong winds.

Behind the front on Wednesday, lows in the lower 70s with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy skies with a few more showers and t-storms are possible with a higher chance in the morning. We should be mostly free and clear of any heat advisories, expect maybe across the far southern part of our forecast area.

Look for a nice Thursday and Friday, lows around 70° with highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies. Heat indices up to 97°.

Saturday looks seasonably hot with another cool front on the way by late Sunday into Sunday night. Chances for showers and storms may go back up with what may be a more significant cool down early next week. We'll keep monitoring over the next few days!

