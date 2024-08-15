Heat Alerts and Storm Potential Today

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon until 9pm***

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly north and along I-44 this morning. After any rain moves out, we will heat up into the mid/upper 90s and feels like temps upward of 115 degrees this afternoon.

We are also tracking additional chances for a few strong to severe thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest storms may still have a damaging wind and hail threat. Highest storm chances will likely stay north of I-40.

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity will remain Friday, with only a slight drop in temps and heat index values into the weekend. We'll keep a slight chance of a shower or storm in the forecast Friday. Saturday and Sunday morning will have chances for a few storms as well with hot and humid afternoons likely.

Latest data is trending slightly "cooler" next week with temps possibly dropping slightly below average! Let's hope this trend continues!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

