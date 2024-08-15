Watch Now
Heat Alerts and Storm Potential Today

Hot and humid finish to the week with additional storm chances tomorrow
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon until 9pm***

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly north and along I-44 this morning. After any rain moves out, we will heat up into the mid/upper 90s and feels like temps upward of 115 degrees this afternoon.

We are also tracking additional chances for a few strong to severe thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest storms may still have a damaging wind and hail threat. Highest storm chances will likely stay north of I-40.

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity will remain Friday, with only a slight drop in temps and heat index values into the weekend. We'll keep a slight chance of a shower or storm in the forecast Friday. Saturday and Sunday morning will have chances for a few storms as well with hot and humid afternoons likely.

Latest data is trending slightly "cooler" next week with temps possibly dropping slightly below average! Let's hope this trend continues!

