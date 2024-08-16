Heat Alerts and Additional Storms for Friday

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon until 9pm***

The high heat and humidity will remain in the forecast today with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temps upward of 112 degrees.

We are also tracking another round of strong to severe storms tonight and possibly through the overnight hours. Damaging winds of 60-70 mph and large hail being the main severe weather concerns.

Saturday remains very hot with daytime highs near 100 degrees.

Sunday look seasonably hot with highs in the mid 90s. We'll have a slight chance of storms on Sunday as well.

Latest data is trending slightly "cooler" next week with temps possibly dropping slightly below average! We'll keep a chance of mostly overnight and morning storms in the forecast for early next week as well.

