Heat Advisory Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***
More sunshine expected for Tuesday bringing a return to above normal temperatures.
The increased heat along with humidity from the recent rainfall will lead to heat index values ranging from 98-108.
Daytime highs around 100 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chance for a few showers on Thursday and in the mid-90s.
Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.
