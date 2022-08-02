Heat Advisory Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***

More sunshine expected for Tuesday bringing a return to above normal temperatures.

The increased heat along with humidity from the recent rainfall will lead to heat index values ranging from 98-108.

Daytime highs around 100 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chance for a few showers on Thursday and in the mid-90s.

Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.

