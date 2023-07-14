Heat Advisory today; Severe storms tonight

TULSA, Okla — Spotty storms this morning have produced very heavy rain in localized areas. Expect these storms to move out slowly.

While probably not quite as hot as the last two days, we'll keep it hot and humid Friday with the slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Storm chances go up again for late Friday night to early Saturday morning. A few severe storms will be possible with a damaging win and hail threat.

Weekend temperatures should come down (low 90s) but still remain seasonably hot and humid. Don't cancel plans, but keep an eye to the sky with a slight chance of a storm or two will remain.

A few days away, but looking likely that a dangerous combination of heat and humidity will build back in the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --