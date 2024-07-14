** HEAT ADVISORY SUNDAY FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM **

A hot and humid Sunday in store with highs in the upper 90s. Expect plenty of sunshine with breezy south winds. Heat index values up to 108° so make sure you are taking those necessary heat precautions!

Triple digit heat to start off the workweek. Look for that to continue through at least Tuesday. Lots of sunshine with breezy south winds.

There is some relief on the way as a cool front moves in by the middle of the week. The timing of the front will be fine-tuned as we get closer, but expect a decent chance for storms and a drop in temps when it arrives. Right now it appears Tuesday night through Wednesday and into Thursday morning will be our highest storm chance with Thursday our coolest day. Highs may hold in the mid/upper 80s! Temps may remain below average into next weekend.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

