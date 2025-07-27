***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY***

Summertime heat and humidity continues Sunday and into the upcoming work week.

For Sunday look for high temperatures in the mid 90s, which is on track with average; However, factor in the humidity and heat index values will push 108F in spots. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take breaks as needed through the day.

Temperatures will get a touch hotter through the middle of the work week. Highs in the mid/upper 90s will be likely with heat index values nearing 110F Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Morning lows will range from mid 70s to low 80s.

Data keeps showing we’ll see a change in the weather pattern late week as the high pressure ridge weakens. Not only will chances for showers and storms to return to the forecast starting Thursday into Friday, but temperatures should also drop below average.

Have a great Sunday and stay cool!

