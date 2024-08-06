Heat Advisory for Tuesday

***HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon to 9 PM Tuesday***

***OZONE ALERT for Tuesday***

After a mild start this Tuesday morning, we look to quickly warm up in the triple digits by the afternoon. Heat index at or above 105° with westerly winds at 5-15 mph. Air quality may reach unhealthy levels so another good reason to limit outdoor activities if you can.

A weak "cool" front will drop temps a few degrees for Wednesday. We'll start around 70° Wednesday morning then reach the mid 90s with NE winds 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Thursday we'll warm back up a few degrees before another front moves in and cools us off even more Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There is still some uncertainty regarding rain chances, but we'll add slight chances at the end of the week and into the weekend. Expect some adjustments to our rain chances as we get closer.

Stay cool and hydrated this week!

