Heat Advisory and Ozone Alert Day for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — More heat and humidity for your Wednesday. Temps will climb well into the 90s with heat index values near 106F. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from Noon to 8pm. The air quality will also become a concern with very little wind to mix the air. As a result, an OZONE ALERT has been issued for the Tulsa metro. Anyone that is respiratory sensitive may want to limit outdoor activity not just for the heat, but also for the poor air quality.

Our only hope for any relief this afternoon will be in the form of a few isolated storms. They'll be few and far between, and the highest chance looks to be across northwest parts of the region.

We fully expect hotter weather to finish out the week with temps possibly reaching triple digits Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front will provide refreshing relief Sunday will highs tumbling into the 80s!

