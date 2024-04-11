Watch Now
Gusty winds Thursday

Warming up into the weekend
Posted at 4:07 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 05:07:04-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Drying out today with the return of some much needed sunshine. Highs this afternoon in the upper 60s with gusty northwest winds.

Clear with calmer winds tonight with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Warmer weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend! Expect more sunshine Friday with the return of south winds boosting our max temps into the upper 70s.

Strong winds out of the south this weekend with highs in the 80s!

Monitoring a chance for severe weather by late Monday. We'll continue to fine tuning Monday's forecast as we get closer.

