Gusty winds Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — Drying out today with the return of some much needed sunshine. Highs this afternoon in the upper 60s with gusty northwest winds.

Clear with calmer winds tonight with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Warmer weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend! Expect more sunshine Friday with the return of south winds boosting our max temps into the upper 70s.

Strong winds out of the south this weekend with highs in the 80s!

Monitoring a chance for severe weather by late Monday. We'll continue to fine tuning Monday's forecast as we get closer.

