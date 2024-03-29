Gusty winds for Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — Not as cold this morning with temperatures out-the-door in the lower 50s.

A sun/cloud mix for today with south winds periodically gusting upward of 40 mph throughout the day. Be mindful as the grass fire risk will be high. Max temperatures this afternoon will continue to trend warmer in the mid-70s!

Easter Weekend looks warm and breezy for any outdoor activities! Temperatures in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next storm system Monday bringing a chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. Behind Monday's system expect a cool down Tuesday into Wednesday.

