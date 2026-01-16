Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front will bring dry and windy conditions today, raising fire weather concerns. Locally near critical fire spread rates expected late morning and into the afternoon.

Highs today around 50 degrees with gusts out of the northwest upward of 40 mph.

A glancing blow of arctic air will affect the region to start the weekend, with highs only in the 30s Saturday.

Continued breezy conditions will yield limited fire spread potential.

By Sunday morning, wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens.

Another cold front moves in Monday for MLK Day with lows in the mid-20s and afternoon temps around 40 degrees. Bundle up if you have plans to head out to the parade!

The chill remains for Tuesday with morning lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Afternoon highs will hold in the mid to upper 40s.

South winds will help to pull temperatures above average by Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

