Gusty Wednesday Morning

***WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 12 PM ON WEDNESDAY***

Please secure lose belongings. Strong winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 45 mph in eastern Oklahoma. Lows down to the mid 30s Wednesday morning behind a cold front. Highs in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

We are looking at a freeze Thursday morning with lows around 30° in the Tulsa metro area. Colder down to the 20s in outlying spots. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s with more clouds pushing through the area.

Friday starts with upper 40s. Ahead of another cold front, look for highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies. Quite gusty.

Behind that front on Saturday, lows down to the upper 30s with highs near 50°. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and a chance for a few rain showers with highest chances of rain south of HWY 412.

On Sunday, lows still in the 30s with highs in the 60s. Mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine on Monday with lows near 40° and highs in the mid 70s.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

