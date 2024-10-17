Gusty South Winds Return

TULSA, Okla. — Another chilly start to the day with some near freezing! Look for highs this afternoon near 70 degrees with gusty south winds and sunny skies.

Gusty south winds continue Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Expect dry and sunny weather to remain in the forecast with additional concerns for fires spreading in the area. Outdoor burning is discouraged as afternoon humidity levels may drop to 20% or lower.

Outdoor plan are a go this weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to near 80-degrees. the Fire Danger will remain elevated both Saturday and Sunday with a gusty south to southeast breeze.

Another cold front will be nearing us on Monday into Monday night. there is a chance we see a few showers and storms with the front. We will be fine tuning the rain chances as we get closer.

