Gusty north to northwest winds behind a cold front Sunday

A cold front will sweep across the region Sunday morning bringing a dry and gusty north to northwest wind. As a result, an elevated to high grass fire threat is expected. No outdoor burning with a few gusts in the 30-35 mph range. A steady flow of high level clouds will filter the sun as temps hold in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Still some clouds mixed with the sun in the region on Monday. Lows down to the low 40s with highs in the upper 70s. A southwest wind at 10-25 mph and humidity values of 10-20% keep the grass fire risk high.

Tuesday brings us partly cloudy skies. Lows around 50° with highs in the low 80s.

Then another front moves through, only knocking the low down to the upper 40s on Wednesday and then upper 70s during the afternoon. Mostly sunny. there is a slight chance of a shower or storm south of I-40.

Back to the low 80s on Thursday and then mid 70s on Friday. Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s with windy conditions. Wind gusts could be 30-40 mph.

