Gusty And Warm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Winds increase during the day with afternoon highs climbing in the upper 70s. Winds 15-30 mph with lots of sunshine and dry conditions for any Tuesday plans. Limited fire weather today.

Temperatures well above average continue the rest of the week. Mid 70s for Wednesday with calm winds before winds increase Thursday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week with highs near 80 degrees! Limited fire weather Thursday.

A weak front will drop temperatures only slightly for Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the low/mid 70s. A more significant cold front arriving over the weekend with chillier temps returning Sunday and for the start of next week. Highs drop in the low 50s Sunday and overnight temperatures near freezing.

