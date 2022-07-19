Green Country's Hottest Day In Ten Years

TULSA, Okla — The heat will peak today with the hottest temperatures many of us have seen since the summer 0f 2012. Most of Green Country will end up in the 104F to 110F range, and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Stay cool and hydrated and don't overdo it if you have to be outside.

A weak front will approach tomorrow bringing more clouds, and even a chance of isolated showers and storms. Most of us will stay dry, but a lucky few may pick up a little bit of rain. The clouds combined with the front may knock temps down a few degrees in spots, but triple digits will likely remain.

No end in sight as triple digit heat and the overall dry weather pattern will remain this week and into the weekend.

