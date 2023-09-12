Great Tuesday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Few rain showers this morning for our southern counties. We should be dry as we go through the afternoon, evening hours. Overcast skies but eventually clearing out some this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s with NNE winds 5-15 mph.

The majority of Wednesday looks dry with a chances for an isolated shower, mainly in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers for Thursday with more cloud coverage, keeping highs in the mid to low 70s.

Isolated rain chances continue for Friday before we dry out for the weekend into next week.

A slight warming trend by next week with highs seasonably average in the mid to upper 80s.

