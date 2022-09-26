Great Start to the workweek

TULSA, Okla. — Clear skies today with north winds 5-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

No rain in the forecast so drought conditions will worsen and fire weather will be the main concern today and next few days.

Plenty of sunshine continues for the whole week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s!

The Tulsa State Fair opens up on Thursday and the weather looks great for opening weekend!

October first is on Saturday with above normal temperatures.

