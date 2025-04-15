Great Outdoor Weather Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — After a cool start Tuesday morning, look for afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies and north winds 5-15 mph.

Upper 40s Wednesday morning and then into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Chance for a few isolated showers, especially in the morning. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

Windy on Thursday and mostly sunny. South winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. Lows in the lower 60s and then mid 80s.

Lows only down to the mid to upper 60s Friday morning and then afternoon highs in the low/mid 80s. SW winds 15-25 mph with higher gusts ahead of our next front. Chance for some showers and storms developing during the afternoon and especially at night. This activity could very well be strong to severe. We'll keep you posted as we get closer as a lot could still change.

Showers and storms will still be around on Saturday and perhaps into Easter Sunday as well. Latest data keeps the higher rain chances around for Easter Sunday morning, but still too early to know for sure. Lows in the 50s and then highs in the low 70s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast as yards and lawns could be very wet for any weekend egg hunts.

