Great Outdoor Weather Today

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures in the 50s this Tuesday morning but a pleasant afternoon in store. Staying dry with highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

Waking up near 60° Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Not everyone will see rain but we do have a chance for showers and storms.

Chances for showers and storms look higher Thursday and Friday so keep the umbrella with you these next few days! Thankfully, the overall severe threat doesn't look extremely high, but it's April so we'll be monitoring. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well. Highs in the mid/upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Chances for a few storms will remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as well. Not a washout for your weekend plans, but do keep an eye to the sky. Highs near 80 degrees for both days with breezy south winds.

