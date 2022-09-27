Grass Fire Risk A Concern Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — No end in sight for the long stretch of dry weather. For today, after a cool morning, we'll warm up quickly with highs approaching 90-degrees in spots. With a gusty south breeze, the grass fore risk is a concern. Many counties are already under a burn ban, but even if you are not, burning is strongly discouraged. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 50s. A weak cold front will drop temps a few degrees tomorrow afternoon....highs in the mid 80s with sunny skies.

We need the rain, but one benefit to no rain is that we will enjoy some beautiful weather as the Tulsa State Fair starts. Highs will be in the low 80s to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, then back into the mid 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine.

With the lack of rain in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to continue to worsen.

