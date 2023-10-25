Storms Tonight

TULSA, Okla — Rain will gradually move out Thursday morning with only a slight rain chance Thursday afternoon. High temperatures today and Thursday will be in the low/mid 70s.

A cold front moves in Friday. Currently we are forecasting highs in the 70s for Friday, but it is likely some of us will see a drop in temps by the end of the day as cooler air moves in. Along and south of the front a few showers or perhaps a storm will be possible.

Temperatures this weekend will be a shock to the system as MUCH colder air moves in! Highs Saturday look to hold in the upper 40s to low 50s with only upper 30s to mid 40s likely Sunday afternoon! Expect lots of clouds and rain as well. A cold, raw, and wet weekend is looking likely.

We will dry out for the start of next week. Trick-or-treating for Halloween next Tuesday looks to be chilly, but dry!

