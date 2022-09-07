Grab The Sunscreen To Finish The Week

TULSA, Okla — The weather pattern will remain quiet over the next several days with lots of sunshine. Grab the sunshine! While a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out in southeast Oklahoma today, most of us will stay dry into the weekend. Highs today and tomorrow will climb to near the 90-degree mark. Expect a pleasant start tomorrow with lows in the low/mid 60s.

All eyes are on a cold front that will bring a taste of Fall to finish the weekend! After a seasonably hot Saturday (low 90s), highs on Sunday will struggle to warm up with mostly cloudy skies and a north breeze. Many of us may hold in the upper 70s to near 80 at best. Without much moisture, rain chances don't look great, but a few showers are possible.

The cooler air stays to start next week, then the summertime heat will likely build back by the end of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --