Frosty End to October

Cool over the weekend with isolated rain chances tomorrow morning
**FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM FOR ALL OF NE OKLAHOMA AND SE KANSAS**

Another chilly start this morning with frost and a few spots dropping to around freezing. Make sure to have the coat with you out-the-door!

Thankfully a nice rebound is set for the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. We'll fall into the mid to upper 50s for trick-or-treating this evening with increasing cloud coverage.

A frontal system may bring a slight chance of a few light showers early Saturday morning, then we'll quickly clear behind it for the rest of the weekend.

Lows in the low/mid 40s on Saturday and back into the 30s Sunday morning. Look for highs both Saturday and Sunday near 60°.

A warming trend looks likely next week with afternoon highs returning to the 70s by midweek.

