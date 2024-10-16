Frost and Freeze Potential this Morning

**Frost and Freeze Alerts for all of NE Oklahoma and SE Kansas through mid morning Wednesday**

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s out-the-door.

Keep the jacket with you this afternoon as highs look to remain in the mid-60s under a mainly sunny sky and a light north breeze.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for counties south and east of Tulsa for late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Gusty south winds return tomorrow and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s.

Expect dry and sunny weather to remain in the forecast with additional concerns for fires spreading in the area.

Upper 70s for this weekend with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds 5-15 mph.

As of now, there is a slight chance for showers Monday but that could change as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

