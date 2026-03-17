From Shamrocks to Sunburns

TULSA, OKLA — We’ll see increasing south winds through the day Tuesday, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Even with sunshine, dry air in place will keep humidity levels very low.

That dry air is already noticeable this morning, with dew points starting out in the single digits. While some moisture will try to return later today, it likely won’t be enough to make a big difference.

As temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, relative humidity could drop as low as 10 to 15 percent, especially west of Highway 75.

When you combine that dry air with gusty winds, it creates elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions.

A strong warming trend will take hold through the rest of the week as high pressure shifts east and warmer air builds in.

By Thursday and Friday, parts of eastern Oklahoma could approach 90 degrees, and many areas are likely to top 90 over the weekend. Winds will be lighter, but the combination of heat and dry conditions could still lead to limited fire weather concerns each afternoon.

Looking ahead, a cold front early next week will bring temperatures down a bit—but they’ll still remain above normal, just not near record levels.

As for rain, there’s not much to talk about. Most areas will stay dry over the next seven days.

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