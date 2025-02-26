From Cabin Fever to Spring Fever

TULSA, OKLA — We will see an increase in cloud coverage as a cool front moves in bringing gusty north winds this afternoon and a few light rain showers. Highs for today still manage to remain mild in the mid-60s.

We'll start off Thursday in the mid to upper 30s with sunshine returning. Max temperatures topping out in the mid-60s along with a moderate northwest breeze.

Warmer for Friday with highs in the mid 70s with the return of gusty southwest winds. Sunny skies. Morning lows near 40 degrees.

Staying dry for Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and sunshine. Lows around 40° again.

First part of Sunday looks dry before showers and a few thunderstorms increase across the area with the approach of another frontal system. This will continue into Monday as well. Highs stay in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

