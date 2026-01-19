Frigid Monday With A Few Flurries

TULSA, Okla. — A frigid MLK Day with morning temperatures just below freezing. Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures only around 32°. Chance for snow flurries in the morning through afternoon. NNE winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph mainly this morning.

Lows near 20° Tuesday morning with the return of more sunshine. Afternoon highs near 50° with south winds 10-20 mph.

Wednesday morning starts out around 34° and then around 52° by the afternoon. Mostly sunny with northeast winds 5-15 mph. A few more clouds early in the morning as a system passes to our south with a few showers for our southeast counties.

Lows in the upper 20s Thursday morning and then upper 40s for daytime highs. Partly cloudy skies.

Then all eyes are on Friday and Saturday. We could have ice and snow in the region with a winter storm system. Highs could be in the 30s on Friday and then highs in the 20s on Saturday. If this system verifies, it could cause some problems in Oklahoma and across neighboring states. Stay tuned as we get better data this week.

Stay warm!!

