Frigid Monday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Extra layers heading out this morning as wind chill values stay in the single digits! Dry and sunny for your Monday with highs in the upper 20s. Breezy north winds look to calm down later this afternoon and evening.

Another frigid morning for Tuesday with temperatures in the teens. Wind chill values continue in the single digits so make sure you grab some extra layers! Highs stay below freezing in the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with lows around 15° and highs near 31°.

Increasing clouds quickly on Thursday becoming mostly cloudy as the next system moves in. Lows in the upper teens with highs just above freezing. Chance for snow develops in the afternoon and nighttime hours. Could last overnight and into early Friday morning. As of now, the highest snow totals with this system would be in SE Oklahoma. Lows Friday in the mid 20s with highs just above freezing again.

A sun/cloud mix over the weekend with lows in the 20s and highs potentially in the lower 40s.

Stay warm this week!!

