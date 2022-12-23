Frigid Friday across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — WIND CHILL WARNINGS and ADVISORIES remain in effect until Noon today. Wind chill values have been around -10F to -25F across Green Country this morning. Dangerous cold. With sunshine today we will see temps climbing into the mid/upper teens. Still very cold, but warmer than yesterday afternoon. Lows tonight will drop back into the single digits.

Your plans for Christmas weekend are a go! Bundle up with highs in the 20s tomorrow afternoon, and then just above freezing for Christmas Day!

A clipper system will bring another shot of chilly air Monday, but short lived. Slight chance will see any precipitation with it. From the middle of next week to the end of next week, temps should finish well above average for this time of year. As moisture streams north, our rain chances may be going up as well.

