Friday will be our warmest of the week

TULSA, Okla — Friday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the week! Outdoor plans will be a go today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low/mid 80s. A south breeze at 15-25 mph may gust into the 30-35 mph range.

We are monitoring a slight storm chance for Friday night near the OK/KS line, but there will be an atmospheric "cap" in place that will limit thunderstorm development. The atmosphere is favorable for severe weather if any storms develop, but right now I think most of us will stay dry. That said, we still need to monitor the chance an isolated severe storm or two may develop.

A cold front will push through Saturday dropping temps through Saturday afternoon. Be ready for this change as we'll warm into the 70s through midday, but will be falling into the 60s and even 50s by late afternoon and evening. East of HWY 69, there will be a window for severe storms between 1pm and 5pm. By evening, the severe threat will be out of eastern Oklahoma and into Arkansas.

Sunday looks cooler, windy, and sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll warm up again next week with at least slight storm chances arriving by the middle of next week.

