Friday Rain and Storm Chances

TULSA, OKLA — Showers and storms continue to develop this morning and will gradually shift more south and east with time today. The main concern will be locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding due to slow movement of storms.

We'll start Friday in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs this afternoon pleasant in the mid-80s!

Below average temperatures will remain for both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to the upper 80s.

There will be additional chances for periodic showers and storms as we remain in a northerly flow pattern.

Our next best opportunity for rain looks to arrive late Sunday into Monday morning.

Cooler temperatures can be expected area-wide through early next week!

Summer returns mid to late next week.

