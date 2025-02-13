Freezing Temperatures Today

*** COLD WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40 ***

Extra layers needed today with morning temperatures in the teens however wind chill values are in the single digits to below zero. Afternoon highs struggle keeping temperatures below freezing. Mostly sunny skies with calm northeast winds.

Another cold start Friday morning so make sure you bundle up! Mostly cloudy skies return with gusty south winds keeping highs in the upper 40s! Not bad for any Valentine's Day plans. We could see some light showers developing late Friday night mainly for southeast counties.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front with a slim chance a brief change to snow if enough cold air can push in before the precipitation moves out Saturday evening. Be ready for the temperature change on Saturday. We'll be warmer in the morning, then turn colder in the afternoon and evening behind the front.

Another chance of rain and/or snow may arrive in the middle of next week as well. Still a few days away, but we are closely monitoring.

