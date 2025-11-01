Freeze Watch Tonight into Tomorrow Morning

***FREEZE WATCH for all of Green Country Saturday night into Sunday morning***

We're starting off November with a few light showers in the area this morning. Skies will clear from northwest to southeast with sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler temperatures today with highs ranging from mid-50s north to low 60s south.

Some of the coldest temperatures so far this season are expected late tonight and into tomorrow morning, with many areas likely to see their first fall freeze. As a result, an area wide Freeze Watch is in effect!

If you have sensitive outdoor vegetation that may be harmed by frost and freeze conditions, continue to monitor forecasts and take action to protect them before any freezing temperatures occur.

A light southerly breeze will help temps return to the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon with lots of sun!

A warming trend helped by sunshine and south winds looks likely next week with afternoon highs returning to the 70s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

