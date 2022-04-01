Freeze Warning this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — ***FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 THIS MORNING***

Temperatures will rebound this afternoon as south winds return helping to push our daytime highs into the upper 60s.

Rain and a few isolated storms are possible this evening and early tomorrow morning with mild and dry weather expected by Saturday afternoon and evening.

We'll keep a sun/cloud mix around on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Another round of showers and storms arriving late Sunday with increasing chances on Monday with highs down to the mid-60s as a cold front crosses the region.

