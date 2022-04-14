Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — ***FREEZE WARNING AND FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA UNTIL 9 THIS MORNING***

After a chilly start, we anticipate a nice rebound this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Daytime highs near 70 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Windy weather returns for Friday with some spotty showers early, followed by a chance for isolated severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now, large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

This unsettled weather pattern will carry over into the upcoming Easter weekend with on and off showers and storms expected.

Highs in the mid 70s on Friday and then 60s to around 70° over the holiday weekend.

