Foggy Tuesday Morning

** DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM FOR MOST OF GREEN COUNTRY **

Take it easy on the roads this morning as dense fog spreads across the area. Temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine and calm northwest winds.

Morning temps in the upper 30s to near 40° Wednesday with daytime highs upper 60s to near 70°. Mostly cloudy skies with south winds 10-20 mph but remaining dry.

An increasing chance for well-needed rain and t-storms late Wednesday night/overnight/into Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of around a 1/2" to an inch look likely with locally higher amounts possible. We'll dry out in the afternoon with highs well into the 60s and perhaps 70°.

Some data hints a few showers or an area of light rain may be possible late Friday into Friday night, but the exact track of this remains uncertain. We'll continue to adjust as we get closer. Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and north winds 10-20 mph.

Th weekend looks dry with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. Low 50s on Saturday and mid/upper 50s for highs on Sunday!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

