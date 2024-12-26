Foggy and cloudy today with rain showers

***Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM***

We'll have dense fog, cloudy skies, and rain showers today. Heavier rain showers look to increase this afternoon and evening across the area. The high in Tulsa reaching 52°. North winds 5-10 mph.

Upper 40s Friday morning, then 50s again. Mostly cloudy.

Lows down to the mid 40s Saturday morning, then upper 50s for the afternoon. Possibly some clearing later in the day.

Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny on Monday and mid 60s.

The wind picks up later Monday and into Tuesday morning as a cold front comes in.

Highs down to the upper 40s on Tuesday with lows in the 30s.

For the 1st day of 2025, it looks good with highs in the upper 40s and lows just below freezing. Mostly sunny skies.

