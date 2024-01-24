Fog, drizzle, clouds, and cool temps today

TULSA, Okla — Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning with visibility dropping down to a ¼ of a mile or less in spots. Please be advised and allow some extra time for the morning drive. Expect some patchy drizzle is possible as well.

Temperatures will struggle today with lots of clouds overhead. Most of us remain in the low/mid 40s, but milder along the Arkansas line where upper 40s to low 50s are possible! Patchy drizzle will remain possible this afternoon and evening as well.

A storm system moving up from Texas will bring rain chances early Thursday morning. Highest chances will be along and southeast of I-44. Lower chances farther northwest. Steady rain will move out early with only a slight shower chance by midday or into the afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 40s, to perhaps a few low 50s.

Friday’s highs will reach the low/mid 50s with an increasing rain chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Keep an umbrella for your Friday night plans too as we expect rain into Saturday morning as well. We’ll dry out Saturday afternoon.

Cooler temps arrive Saturday with highs falling back in the mid 40s along with a gusty north wind. We’ll finally see a good opportunity for sunshine on Sunday, and that will start a steady and sunny warming trend into next week! Highs Sunday will be near 50, but look for some 60s next week!

