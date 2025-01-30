Fog and Rain Chances this Morning

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY for counties west of Tulsa through 9 AM ***

***FLOOD WATCH in effect for Latimer, Haskell, Sequoyah, and LeFlore Counties until 3 this afternoon.***

Showers and isolated t-storms this morning could result in locally heavy rainfall and some localized flooding issues south and east of Tulsa.

The rain will taper off from west to east later this morning and this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some wrap around moisture possible tomorrow morning with majority of the area remaining dry. Partly cloudy with breezy northwest winds and highs in the upper 50s.

This weekend is looking wonderful with highs in the 60s to perhaps near 70° on Sunday with dry conditions and lots of sunshine!

Temperatures next week will start mild on Monday, but beyond Monday data is struggling to get a handle on things.

Some data keeps temperatures very warm into the middle of next week, while other data brings in cooler/chillier air. Because of the time of year, I'm leaning cooler with the forecast, but expect adjustments as confidence increases one way or the other.

