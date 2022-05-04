Flood Watch in effect into Thursday

TULSA, Okla — The threat for heavy rain and a few severe storms will increase today and into tonight. Widespread rainfall totals of 2" to 4" will be likely, but a few localized spots may see rainfall amounts near 6". If you live in a flood prone area, please be alert to rising water. A reminder to not cross flooded roadways as well.

As far as the severe threat, it looks to be highest in southern portions of Green Country and lower to the north. All threats will be possible, but the threat for damaging wind and hail will be the greatest concern.

The system producing the rain and storms over the next 24 hours should depart tomorrow afternoon.

Highs today will be cool in Tulsa....holding in the 60s. A few 70s look possible south of I-40. After 70s tomorrow and Friday, we'll warm up into Mother's Day Weekend. Highs will climb well into the 80s with perhaps a spot or two pushing 90 Sunday.

