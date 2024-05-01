Flood concerns this morning

**FLOOD WATCH for Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Chautauqua (KS), and Montgomery (KS) through Wednesday morning**

We're tracking scattered showers and storms moving from north to south this morning. Locally heavy rain will bring a flash flood threat and a few storms may be marginally severe with a wind and hail threat. If you live in a flood prone area, please be weather aware for the potential of rising water.

A few storms may linger into the afternoon as well leading to a tricky temperature forecast. Where rain holds on, some of us will struggle into the 70s. Areas that clear more quickly may still reach the low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

We'll keep the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday as well. Thankfully the severe threat looks very low, but we'll still monitor the chance of a marginally strong to severe storm with a low-end wind/hail threat.

Friday looks like a quiet and pleasant day before storm chances return over the weekend. Once again, the severe threat doesn't look very high, but we'll continue to monitor any changes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

